Brazil’s Bolsonaro bans
land-clearing fires in Amazon for 60 days
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has banned the use of fire to clear land throughout the country for 60 days, in response to the massive increase in blazing fires in the Amazon rainforest that has caused international outrage.
According to an official decree, which was released on Thursday morning, the ban started on Wednesday — the day it was signed.
The practice of burning land in rural areas is common among farmers, who will often use fires to clear the land for new crops or livestock.
Bolsonaro has repeatedly insisted the Amazon should be opened to development and has defunded the agencies responsible for cracking down on illegal activity.
Experts say his pro-development policies and lax regulation have led to ranchers and farmers burning the rainforest for purposes of cultivation and farming.
The ban comes after scientists warned that fires which have been raging at a record rate in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, could strike a devastating blow to the fight against climate change.
Puerto Rico reopens its schools and airports, largely spared by DorianHurricane Dorian spared Puerto Rico of its worst winds and rains on Wednesday, as it largely steered clear of the U.S. territory while it battered the British and Virgin Islands instead.
One man died after falling from the roof of his house while cleaning a drain in preparation for the storm, officials said.
But as for the storm itself, Puerto Rico had feared much more fallout. Schools and airports were closed across the territory, but Dorian’s path went further east than anticipated.
No major damage was reported, Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced said. “I am proud of our Puerto Rican community, because once again they showed discipline, preparation, and respect towards all the orders given to them for their protection.”
Iranian rocket explodes on launch padAn Iranian rocket exploded Thursday on the launch pad at the Khomeini Space Center in Iran, according to a U.S. official familiar with an assessment of the incident.
The U.S. has assessed the explosion most likely occurred during fueling operations, the official said.
A commercial satellite image taken on Thursday showed smoke rising from the launch pad.
The image was provided to CNN by Planet Labs Inc. and the Middlebury Institute of International Studies.
“Today’s image shows that they attempted to launch a satellite from their smaller launch pad, and that it failed,” Dave Schmerler, a senior research associate at the Middlebury Institute told CNN.
— From wire reports