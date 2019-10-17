Key ally deals blow to Boris Johnson’s new Brexit agreement
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday suffered a blow to his hopes of getting the deal he agreed with the European Union passed by Britain’s Parliament, when one of his party’s key allies definitively said it would not vote for it.
Without the backing of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, it means the pathway to a majority when Johnson takes the deal to Parliament on Saturday narrows significantly.
“We have been consistent that we will only ever consider supporting arrangements that are in Northern Ireland’s long-term economic and constitutional interests and protect the integrity of the Union. These proposals are not, in our view, beneficial to the economic well-being of Northern Ireland and they undermine the integrity of the Union,” Northern Ireland’s DUP said in a statement.
Speaking at a joint news conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels, Johnson told reporters the new withdrawal agreement “represents a very good deal for both the EU and UK” and that he hoped lawmakers can “come together to get Brexit done, to get this excellent deal over the line.”
Former Nazi guard, 93, to stand trial in GermanyA 93-year-old former guard at a Nazi concentration camp will go on trial in Germany on Thursday on the charge of being an accessory to thousands of murders.
The man, known as “Bruno D,” will face a Hamburg court over the deaths of 5,230 people after he joined the SS as a guard between August 1944 and April 1945.
According to the indictment, the defendant knowingly supported the “insidious and cruel killing” at Stutthof concentration camp, in what is now modern-day Poland.
Prisoners in Stutthof were killed by being shot in the back of the neck, poisoned with Zyklon B gas, and denied food and medicine, court documents allege. The defendant could be considered complicit in the crimes because he prevented the escape, revolt and rescue of the prisoners, a spokesperson for Hamburg’s district court told CNN.
Canada’s Cannabis 2.0: Edibles, beverages, vapes on deckIt’s time for Cannabis 2.0 in Canada. Canada’s foray into legal cannabis last year was intentionally slow, methodical and tempered. The forms of recreational cannabis were limited to dry flower (or bud), tinctures and capsules.
Canada is marking its one-year anniversary of legal weed by way of a product upgrade. Health Canada, the governing body overseeing and regulating cannabis sales, on Thursday will start accepting applications from companies seeking to produce cannabis-derived goods such as edibles, beverages and vaping products.
— From wire reports