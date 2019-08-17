Officials: Twenty-seven unaccompanied minors will be allowed to get off a migrant ship in Italy
The 27 unaccompanied minorsaboard a Spanish humanitarian ship
will be allowed to disembark in Italy following a bitter political standoff between Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and far-right Interior MinisterMatteo Salvini
.
Salvini, who’d banned the Open Arms and its more than 130 rescued migrants from docking in Italy, wrote Saturday he would allow the minors to disembark as “another example of loyal collaboration” with Conte but insisted the decision was “exclusively” the Prime Minister’s responsibility.
The officials’ dispute marks the latest flare-up of the yearslong refugee crisis that has exposed political fault lines across European nations.
An Italian court ruled Wednesday that the Open Arms, waiting off the Italian island of Lampedusa, should be permitted to dock in Italy despite the ban by Salvini, who rose to power on anti-migrant sentiment.
Sudan just got a step closer to democracy, but obstacles remainAfter almost nine months of violence and wrangling, Sudan came a step closer to a civilian government on Saturday when opposition leaders and military generals signed a power-sharing agreement in the capital, Khartoum.
The choice of a fearsome commander on the signing table, and the absence of women who played a crucial role in the protest movement, show that obstacles still remain in Sudan’s path to full democracy.
The agreement follows protests that toppled 75-year-old dictator Omar al-Bashir, ending his 30-year rule over the northeastern African country.
Under Bashir’s iron grip, an entire generation grew up in the shadow of war, where the threat of torture in infamous “ghost houses” was never far away, and press freedom nonexistent.
US makes last-ditch attempt to stop Iranian supertanker setting sailThe United States has unsealed a warrant for the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker anchored off the coast of Gibraltar. It is the latest twist involving the vessel at the center of a standoff between Tehran and the West.
The warrant comes just a day after a judge in Gibraltar said the Grace 1 supertanker — which is reportedly carrying 2.1 million barrels of oil — was free to set sail.
The tanker was seized by authorities while passing through Gibraltar’s waters in early July on suspicion of taking oil to Syria — which would have been in breach of European Union sanctions. Gibraltar is a British territory on Spain’s southern coast.
Friday’s warrant from the U.S. Justice Department appears to be a last-ditch attempt to stop the tanker setting sail, after it failed to stop Gibraltar’s Supreme Court approving its release on Thursday.
— From wire reports