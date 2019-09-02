Johnson threatens election to stop rebels from blocking no-deal Brexit
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indicated he will seek an early election in an effort to thwart rebels within his own party who want to stop him taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal.
In a statement delivered outside Downing Street, Johnson said he would not ask Brussels for an extension to the Brexit process, even if Parliament forces him to.
Urging lawmakers to reject a proposal to take no-deal off the table, Johnson made it clear that he would prefer an election over another “pointless” Brexit delay. “I don’t want an election, you don’t want an election,” Johnson said — with the unsaid implication that a new vote would be the only alternative.
Johnson made his statement on the eve of what is expected to be a tumultuous day on Tuesday, when lawmakers return from their summer recess.
Labour MP Hilary Benn, one of the lawmakers leading the charge to against Johnson’s Brexit plans, released the text of a bill which aims to prevent a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31, unless Parliament consents.
Twin giant panda cubs born in Berlin Zoo
Berlin Zoo welcomed twin giant panda cubs to the world on Saturday, the first time a panda has given birth in Germany.
Mother Meng Meng gave birth for the first time after a 147-day pregnancy, according to an announcement from the zoo Monday.
Giant pandas are classified as a vulnerable species, making the births significant for conservation efforts.
They are famously hard to breed, and female pandas only have a 24-72 hour window to get pregnant each year.
The new arrivals were born less than an hour apart and don’t look much like their parents yet, with pink skin covered in fine white down and long tails.
Elon Musk visited China and won a tax break for Tesla
Elon Musk is returning from China with a tax break for his electric car company.
Chinese authorities announced on Friday that Tesla has won an exemption from a 10% purchase tax, which will reduce the price that customers will have to pay for a Model 3, Model S or Model X.
Thirty-four carmakers were on the exemption list, which was released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and State Taxation Administration. The list mainly applies to cars made by joint ventures between Chinese and foreign companies, like Daimler and Toyota. Tesla is the only foreign manufacturer being granted an exemption on its own.
The exemption is designed to benefit companies that make cars using new forms of energy, like electric vehicles. It applies both to cars made in China, as well as imported ones.
