Japan flight makes emergency landing after apparent bomb threat
An airplane flown by budget carrier Jetstar made an emergency landing in central Japan on Saturday after authorities received an apparent bomb threat from an international caller, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing police sources.
Tokyo’s Narita airport received the call at 6:20 a.m. Japan time from a man in Germany saying in English that he had put a bomb on the aircraft, NHK reported, citing police sources.
The domestic flight from Narita to the southwestern city of Fukuoka was diverted to Chubu airport, a Chubu airport spokesperson told CNN. All 136 passengers and six crew members aboard evacuated the aircraft there, NHK reported.
At least five people were lightly injured while leaving the aircraft according to NHK, which broadcast footage of passengers evacuating the plane via emergency chutes.
Pictures shared on social media show an Airbus A320, operated by Jetstar, with chutes deployed and passengers evacuated around the aircraft.
Citing police sources, NHK said the caller claimed to have placed 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of plastic explosives in the aircraft’s cargo hold and demanded to speak with the “manager” or he would set off them off.
No explosives have been found on board the plane, NHK said.
Extradition of ‘El Chapo’ son to the US halted after 29 killed in arrest operationA Mexico City federal judge halted the extradition of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán’s son, alleged drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzmán, to the United States on Friday, a day after he was arrested in an intense operation in northern Mexico that led to the deaths of 29 people.
The US is seeking Guzmán’s extradition for drug trafficking and has offered up to $5 million for information leading to the capture of the man they say is “a senior member of the Sinaloa Cartel.”
On Thursday, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed that there is an arrest warrant in the US dated September 19, 2019, but said the possible extradition of Guzmán would not be immediate due to the formalities of the law. He also stated that Guzmán has ongoing legal proceedings in Mexico.
According to the Televisa network and other Mexican media, another federal judge later ordered Guzmán to stay in 60 days of preventive detention for the purpose of extradition after a hearing at the Altiplano maximum security federal prison where he is being held.
Guzmán’s father, “El Chapo,” had escaped from Altiplano prison on July 11, 2015 through a mile-long tunnel that featured a motorcycle on tracks. He was later captured and convicted in the US four years later of 10 counts, including engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, drug trafficking and firearms charges. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years and ordered to pay $12.6 billion in forfeiture.
— From wire reports
