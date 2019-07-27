Ten Pakistani soldiers gunned down, military says
Ten soldiers have been killed in two separate incidents across Pakistan, a Pakistan military spokesperson said Saturday.
In the first incident, a military statement said the attackers were “terrorists from across the Afghan border” who opened fire on a border patrolling party in North Waziristan, a mountainous region located in Pakistan’s northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is close to the Afghan border.
Six soldiers were killed in the first attack, according to the military statement.
The second incident took place in the country’s southwestern province of Balochistan, where a military operation left four soldiers dead. That attack was also attributed to “terrorists” by the military.
Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan on Saturday claimed responsibility for an attack in South Waziristan, in which they called Pakistani military “America’s slaves.” However, the group did not claim an attack in North Waziristan, where the military said it occurred.
Hong Kong: Defiant protesters clash with riot police on eighth weekend of marches
Riot police fired tear gas at protesters Saturday in the small town of Yuen Long, near Hong Kong’s border with China, after tens of thousands took to the city’s streets for the eighth consecutive weekend.
Yuen Long has become an unlikely focal point of the city’s pro-democracy movement after protesters returning to the town were viciously attacked by a mob wielding iron bars and bamboo sticks last weekend.
About a dozen men have been arrested in connection with the attack, some of whom have links to organized crime groups, or triads. Protesters were reportedly at the mercy of the mob for almost an hour before police arrived and at least 45 people were injured, some seriously.
Despite the apparent unlawfulness of the gathering, tens of thousands of protesters deified police to march through Yuen Long.
Hundreds detained during election protest in MoscowHundreds of protesters have been arrested by police in the center of Moscow on Saturday, in a crackdown on opposition supporters demanding free and fair elections.
Thousands of Russians pledged to attend the protest in the capital Saturday, after Russian authorities banned a number of independent and opposition candidates from taking part in municipal elections in September.
Authorities stated that the candidates were barred from running because they had failed to obtain a sufficient number of signatures to be put on the ballot paper. Opposition politicians and supporters have rejected this allegation.
The decision has sparked a number of protests across Russia this month, including the largest demonstration in recent years last weekend, when 22,000 people took to the streets.
— From wire reports