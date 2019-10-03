Amazon wildfires are causing a spike in breathing problems
Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest are driving a spike in breathing problems and hospitalizations among children in Brazil, according to a new report.
The fires, which have now been burning for months, are posing “a major risk to the health of the population,” said the report, published Wednesday by public health research institute Oswaldo Cruz Foundation.
The fires are releasing greenhouse gases like carbon monoxide and nitrous dioxide, as well as toxic pollutants like fine particulate matter, the report said. While the primary concern has been on their effect on the climate, these gases and pollutants can also aggravate heart disease and cause inflammation, nerve disorders, atherosclerosis, and even cancer.
The microscopic PM2.5 particles are especially dangerous — they’re so small they can lodge deep into the lungs and pass into other organs and the bloodstream.
Iraq extends curfew and internet blackout
Iraqi authorities have extended a curfew to several southern cities as the death toll from three days of protests climbed to at least 34, security officials and activists told CNN on Thursday.
Demonstrations erupted in the capital Baghdad and in several provinces across Iraq on Tuesday and Wednesday over unemployment, government corruption and the lack of basic services.
Sporadic protests continued on Thursday, despite the curfew that was imposed in Baghdad and several other cities at 5 a.m. The curfew will remain in place “until further notice.”
Authorities have imposed an internet blackout and shut down 75% of the internet across the country, according to Netblocks, an NGO monitoring internet disruption.
Chernobyl control room now open to visitors — but with a hazmat suit
The Chernobyl nuclear power plant has seen a huge increase in visitor numbers in recent years as part of a growing global interest in dark tourism.
And now, intrepid travelers be able to get inside the control room where the world’s worst nuclear accident unfolded, Chernobyl tour companies confirmed to CNN.
Those who venture inside the highly radioactive area at the infamous Reactor 4 will be provided with white protective suits, helmets and masks for the brief visits. After leaving, they will be subject to two radiology tests to measure exposure.
The move is part of a government drive to encourage tourism in the area after President Volydymyr Zelensky signed a July decree designating Chernobyl an official tourist attraction.
“We must give this territory of Ukraine a new life,” Zelensky said at the time. “Until now, Chernobyl was a negative part of Ukraine’s brand. It’s time to change it.”
— From wire reports