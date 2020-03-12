Senegal partners with UK lab to develop a handheld virus test kit
UK-based laboratory Mologic is working with scientists in Senegal to make a diagnostic test for coronavirus that can produce test results within 10 minutes, the company said.
The handheld device is the first diagnostic kit developed in the UK to be jointly manufactured in Africa, according to Mologic in a statement announcing the UK-funded initiative.
The laboratory said it was working with the Pasteur Institute in Dakar and five other international research organizations to authenticate the test kits that will be produced by DiaTropix, a manufacturing facility also in the West African nation.
“Rapid testing is going to be key to managing this outbreak, but ultimately vaccines are going to provide the long-term protection we need,” said Patrick Vallance, the UK Government chief scientific officer.
European Union leaders denounce US travel restrictions
European Union leaders issued a withering denunciation of President Donald Trump’s decision to bar some Europeans from traveling to the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic, as Trump admitted he hadn’t told the Europeans what was coming.
“We get along very well with European leaders, but we had to make a decision and I didn’t want to take time and, you know, it takes a long time make the individual calls and we are calling and we had spoken to some of them prior to (the announcement),” Trump told reporters Thursday.
Communicating with the European Union — which consists of 27 members, is headquartered in Brussels and has an embassy here — would not require calls to individual members. Indeed, the EU response to Trump came from its central leaders.
“The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action,” the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.
Beijing is enforcing a 14-day quarantine on international travelers
Beijing has announced it will enforce a 14-day quarantine on all international travelers arriving in the Chinese capital, as the number of novel coronavirus cases outside Asia continues to rise.
On Tuesday, Beijing reported six new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, all of which were imported cases, including five from Italy and one from the United States.
The new ruling, which came in to affect at midnight on Wednesday, is one of a number of travel restrictions being introduced across the region, as governments step up efforts to prevent a surge in cross-border infections.
— From wire reports
