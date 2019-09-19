Justin Trudeau’s progressive public image butts up against series of scandals
Wednesday’s revelation that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had darkened his face for an “Arabian Nights” event in 2001, when he was a school teacher, was just another example of the contrast between what critics see as the two Trudeaus.
Trudeau has long cultivated a public persona as a “woke” champion of socially progressive values.
In office, he has proudly proclaimed he is a feminist and proposed legislation to tackle gender pay equity. He has personally welcomed Syrian refugees to the country. And he has offered formal apologies on behalf of the Canadian government for how it treated indigenous people and LGBTQ2 people.
Despite those public positions, a series of issues away from the cameras threatens to take down his chances of remaining Prime Minister in the election next month.
“We see one Mr. Trudeau in public. I’ll be honest with you, he seems really nice, really friendly, very warm in public. But behind closed doors he seems like a different Mr. Trudeau,” said Jagmeet Singh, a Sikh politician with Canada’s New Democratic party.
Hurricane Humberto moves past Bermuda, leaves island in the darkBermuda will be feeling only some leftover winds Thursday as Hurricane Humberto keeps moving further into the Atlantic.
The Category 3 storm’s 120 mph winds left 80% of the island — more than 27,000 people — without power, a utility company on the island said.
But Humberto won’t be a hurricane much longer. It’s expected to weaken Thursday and become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.
By early Thursday, the center had discontinued all warnings for Bermuda as Humberto churned about 195 miles north northeast of Bermuda.
Malaysia, choked by smog of forest fires, issues 2M face masks
As smog from Indonesia’s sprawling forest fires chokes neighboring Malaysia, authorities there have distributed 2 million face masks to students in affected areas, state news agency Bernama reported Thursday.
More than 500,000 masks were sent to students in Sarawak in East Malaysia, where air quality on Thursday peaked at 273 micrograms of fine particulate matter per cubic meter of air, deemed “very unhealthy,” according to the Air Pollutant Index of Malaysia.
Forest fires in neighboring Kalimantan, Indonesia, caused the significant decline in air quality, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail told state media.
“We cannot control the source. That is why the government is preparing several measures to tackle it,” she said.
— From staff reports