Charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust have been unveiled againstPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
in three separate corruption cases, the Attorney General announced on Thursday evening, marking the first time in Israel’s history that a sitting PM faces indictment in criminal investigations.
During a final pre-indictment hearing last month, Netanyahu’s high-powered legal team tried to convince prosecutors to close the cases, including the most serious charge of bribery. But Avichai Mandelblit, a Netanyahu appointee who once served as his cabinet secretary, is moving forward. “It is a very sad day for Israel and for me personally,” said Mandelblit, adding that the decision to indict “is not a matter of politics, of right and left.”
Speaking in Jerusalem on Thursday night, Netanyahu described the charges as “an attempted coup against a Prime Minister.”
Netanyahu will now face growing calls from politicians and the public for him to resign. So far, he has refused any such demands.
Beijing vents fury at Washington over Hong Kong Human Rights ActChinese officials and state media have reacted with fury to the almost-unanimous passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act by the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday.
Though the bill has yet to go before U.S. President Donald Trump for consideration, China wasted little time in condemning the vote, with the state-owned People’s Daily describing it as “a piece of waste paper,” and a “serious provocation against the entire Chinese people” in an editorial published Thursday.
“If the U.S. side goes its own way, China will take effective measures to resolutely counteract it, and all consequences must be fully borne by the U.S.,” the editorial said.
The potential showdown risks undermining ongoing trade talks between Washington and Beijing during a critical juncture.
A massive dust storm turns Australian city redOn Thursday, it looked like Mars in the Australian city of Mildura. A dust storm turned the sky bright orange and covered everything in sight. Photos from the city, in the state of Victoria, look like they have been filtered with a red lens.
The dust hit the city around midday with winds measuring up to about 24.8 miles per hour and temperatures hitting nearly 104 Fahrenheit, according to CNN affiliate 7News.
The dust storm was exacerbated by the same gale force winds and high temperatures that have contributed to deadly bushfires sweeping across New South Wales and Queensland states, further north of Victoria.
The Victoria Bureau of Meteorology told 7News that the dust storm wasn’t surprising, given it had been a “very dry year through the northern part of the Mallee (district).”
