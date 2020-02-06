Australia is getting some desperately needed rain
Firefighters battling Australia’s devastating wildfires are getting some help from the weather in New South Wales.
Heavy rains have knocked back the number of active fires in the state by almost a third — in just one day, according to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.
There had been 62 active fires Wednesday night, with 20 not contained, according to the agency. That number dropped to 42 active fires by Thursday night, and only 17 not contained.
“Today we were over the moon to see rain arrive across many parts of New South Wales, with decent fall in the State’s north. Fingers crossed we see this rainfall remain steady and reach the firegrounds in Southern NSW over the weekend,” officials wrote on Facebook.
Some 1,200 firefighters and support personnel were working to take advantage of the rainy conditions, they said.
Death toll rises to at least 41 after twin avalanches in Turkey
At least 41 people have been killed and 84 injured after two avalanches hit the mountainside near Turkey’s eastern border with Iran in 24 hours, the Turkish Natural Disaster and Crisis Directorate said Thursday.
The avalanches took place on Tuesday and Wednesday near the Van-Bahcesaray highway in Turkey’s Van province.
The second avalanche, which hit around midday Wednesday, killed dozens of rescuers who were responding to the first snowslide, according to Turkish state media TRT.
A team of 180 search and rescue workers has since been deployed to the scene, along with medical units and ambulances, AFAD said.
“Two mobile base stations have been brought in to prevent communication disruptions,” AFAD added.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics hit by coronavirus jittersThe deadly Wuhan coronavirus outbreak could impact Japan’s preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer, a senior organizer has warned.
The virus has infected over 28,000 people across more than 25 countries and territories, and claimed more than 560 lives — the vast majority of cases and all but two deaths in mainland China. At least 45 cases have been reported in Japan, including 20 people on board a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama Bay.
“I am extremely worried that the spread of the infectious disease could throw cold water on the momentum toward the Games,” said Toshiro Muto, chief executive of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK. “I hope that it will be stamped out as soon as possible.”
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stated Monday that the Games would proceed as planned. The Games are due to open in less than six months.
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.