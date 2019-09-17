Indonesia raises minimum marriage age
Indonesia’s parliament has raised the minimum age at which women can marry to 19, in a ruling which is expected to curb child marriage in the country.
There was unanimous agreement on the revision to the country’s existing marriage law, according to a statement on Indonesia’s House of Representatives’ website.
Under current laws, girls are allowed to marry at 16 and boys to marry at 19, while parents can also ask religious courts or local officials to authorize marriages of younger girls — with no minimum age in such cases.
Indonesia has the eighth highest number of child brides in the world, according to Girls Not Brides, a global partnership committed to ending child marriage.
At least 48 killed in Afghanistan bombings
At least 48 people were killed in two separate suicide attacks in Afghanistan on Tuesday.
In Parwan province, to the north of Kabul, a Taliban suicide bomber targeted an election campaign rally where Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani was set to speak, killing 26 people and wounding 42.
Ghani was not hurt in the attack which happened at a checkpoint near the rally venue, according to Wahida Shahkar, a spokesperson for the governor of Parwan.
Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Interior, said that of the 26 people killed 22 were civilians and four were security staff. Women and children were among the victims, Rahimi confirmed.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a media message from spokesman Zabiullah Mojahid.
In a separate incident hours later, a suicide bomb attack near the US embassy in central Kabul killed 22 people.
According to the Ministry of Interior, a suicide bomber detonated himself with explosives at Masoud Square, killing 16 civilians and injuring 38.
Taiwan accuses China of election interferenceTaiwan accused the Chinese government of trying to interfere in upcoming presidential and legislative elections on the island after Beijing lured another diplomatic ally away from Taipei.
The Solomon Islands government voted on Monday unanimously to establish diplomatic relations with Beijing over Taipei, whittling Taiwan’s already shrinking number of allies down to 16.
Speaking on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that Beijing “highly commends” the Solomon Island’s decision, describing the growing flow of countries turning away from Taiwan as “an irresistible trend of the times.”
The number of countries who have diplomatic relations with Taiwan — officially the Republic of China — rather than the mainland Chinese government has shrunk rapidly since 2016. Last year, El Salvador, Burkina Faso and the Dominican Republic announced they would no longer recognize Taipei.
