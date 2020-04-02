UK vows to boost coronavirus testing after criticism
The UK will test 100,000 people per day for coronavirus by the end of this month, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced Thursday.
“That is the goal and I am determined we will get there,” said Hancock, who had been self-isolating for seven days with coronavirus.
But the new pledge came before the UK has even met its current target of 25,000 tests per day.
Hancock set out the government’s order of priority for testing people for coronavirus: Patients first, expanding to NHS (National Health Service) staff and their families, critical key workers third and “over time we will expand to community.”
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to boost the country’s coronavirus testing efforts after facing a barrage of criticism for screening fewer people than other nations at a similar stage of the epidemic.
The number of deaths linked to confirmed cases of the coronavirus reached a new UK high on Wednesday, the latest figures available, with 569 deaths recorded in a day, taking the total to 2,921.
One million Australian families to get free childcare as part of coronavirus response
About one million families in Australia will have access to free childcare in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday.
The plan will also support the early childhood education and care sector during the crisis, according to a government press release.
“These services are vital for so many parents so they can provide for their family, and children need as much familiarity and continuity as we can help provide at this unsettling time,” said Morrison.
“Priority will be given to working parents, vulnerable and disadvantaged children that need early education more than ever and parents with pre-existing enrolments,” he added.
Anger as Japanese PM offers two cloth masks per family, refusing to declare emergency
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is facing a public backlash after he said the government would distribute two reusable cloth face masks per household amid growing concern over medical shortages as the country faces a worsening outbreak.
Abe’s proposal to send two masks to each household attracted outrage and mockery online Wednesday, with the hashtag “Abe’s mask” and “screw your two masks” trending on Twitter.
Many felt the move was lackluster and would not go into effect fast enough to have a chance at curbing the spread of the virus, with masks not due to be distributed until the end of the month. The anger comes as Abe resisted calls Wednesday to declare a state of emergency, saying use of such powers was not imminent.
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.