Prayer leader stabbed at London mosque; police arrest man
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a prayer leader was stabbed at a mosque in central London.
Officers were called to the London Central Mosque near Regent’s Park just after 3 p.m. local time, and found a man in his 70s with stab injuries, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
The victim has been taken to hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening, said police, who are not treating the incident as terror-related.
Images and videos posted to social media appear to show officers restraining a man in a red sweater on the floor of the mosque.
Eyewitnesses told CNN there were around 100 people in the mosque at the time, and several helped pin the assailant to the ground. Some said they had seen the attacker attend the mosque in recent weeks.
“A 29-year-old man, who is believed to have been attending prayers, was arrested inside the mosque on suspicion of attempted murder,” police said in a statement.
Dutch government returns stolen 18th-century ‘precious crown’ to Ethiopia
The Dutch government returned a stolen ceremonial crown to the Ethiopian government Thursday.
The 18th-century crown, which has great religious significance, went missing from a church in Ethiopia 21 years ago, the Dutch government said in a statement.
Sirak Asfaw, a Dutch national of Ethiopian origin who emigrated to the Netherlands in the late 1970s, said in a video recording that the crown “came into his hands” in 1998.
Asfaw, a former refugee, told the AFP that he found the crown in a suitcase left behind by a guest to his apartment.
However, he kept the priceless object hidden for 21 years.
He said he was reluctant to return “looted heritage to the same regime as the one during which it was stolen...That is why I have waited for 21 years and have safeguarded it all those years,” he said in a video posted when news of the crown emerged in October 2019.
Huge tunnel network creates new railway link through the Alps
Thousands of feet under the Swiss Alps, a new high-speed, high-capacity railway is close to completion. At its heart is the world’s longest railway tunnel — the 35-mile-long Gotthard Base Tunnel.
Everything about this $11.3 billion project is on a grand scale; at their deepest point, the GBT’s twin tunnels are around 8,000 feet below the Alpine peaks. More than 2,500 people worked on its construction, carving and blasting their way through almost 30 million tonnes of granite before laying almost 250 miles of steel rails and installing thousands of miles of cables for power, signaling and communications systems.
