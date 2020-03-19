Italy surpasses China in number of coronavirus deaths
Italy has just surpassed China for the most number of deaths related to coronavirus, making it the world’s deadliest center of the outbreak.
The number of deaths in Italy reached 3,405 on Thursday, the Italian Civil Protection Agency said at a news conference — 156 more than China’s toll, which, according to Johns Hopkins University, stands at 3,249.
The total number of cases in Italy rose to 41,035 with 5,322 new cases, officials added.
The grim figure comes hours after China marked a major milestone in the battle to limit the spread, reporting no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases for the first time since the pandemic began.
As cases ratcheted up, Italy imposed nationwide restrictions similar to those seen in China — placing more than 60 million people under lockdown.
Italy’s world-class health system has been pushed to the brink amid the outbreak, especially in the country’s north, which has seen the highest concentration of cases.
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit with flags of countries affected by virus
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue was lit up with flags and messages of hope on Wednesday in solidarity with countries affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The statue, which overlooks the city of Rio de Janeiro, was lit up with the flags of countries that have reported cases of the virus.
The message #praytogether was also projected onto the statue in different languages.
Rio de Janeiro’s archbishop Orani João Tempesta held mass at the landmark and the church urged people to pray for the sick all over the world.
The number of coronavirus cases has topped 218,000 world wide and millions of people around the world have been placed on lockdown.
Netflix urged to slow streaming to stop the internet from breaking
The European Union is urging Netflix and other streaming platforms to stop showing video in high definition to prevent the internet from breaking under the strain of unprecedented usage due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With so many countries on forced lockdowns to fight the spread of the virus, hundreds of millions working from home and even more children out of school, EU officials are concerned about the huge strain on internet bandwidth.
European Commissioner Thierry Breton, who is responsible for the EU internal market covering more than 450 million people, tweeted Wednesday evening that he had spoken with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. Breton called on people and companies to “#SwitchtoStandard definition when HD is not necessary” in order to secure internet access for all.
— From wire reports
