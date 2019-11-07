Congolese rebel leader given 30 years in jail for war crimes
A former Congolese rebel leader nicknamed “the Terminator” has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for war crimes and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court.
Bosco Ntaganda was found guilty of 13 counts of war crimes and five counts of crimes against humanity in July. The long list of offenses, committed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2002 and 2003, included murder, rape, sexual slavery, enlisting child soldiers, persecution, forcible transfer and deportation, pillage and intentionally directing attacks against civilians.
Nicole Samson, one of the court’s prosecution lawyers, told CNN she believed the fact that Ntaganda has been found responsible was important for his victims.
“It’s the first time for them that they will have any sense of justice for the crimes that were committed against them and their communities.”
Holocaust survivor receives 200 threats a day; now, she needs police protection
An 89-year-old Auschwitz survivor is now under police protection after receiving online and offline anti-Semitic threats in Italy, according to local reports.
Liliana Segre, who was only 13 when she was deported to Auschwitz, is a senator-for-life who recently spearheaded the creation of a parliamentary committee against hate, racism and anti-Semitism.
She has recently become the target of about 200 “particularly aggressive” social media attacks each day, the Milan-based Foundation Jewish Contemporary Documentation Center told CNN.
“Every time prominent Jews are at the center of media attention in Italy, they get subjected to online anti-Semitic abuse,” Stefano Gatti, from the center, told CNN.
“The anti-Semitic insults come from far-right circles that have a past, and sometimes present, of violence. It’s part of their radical rightwing code, this pugnacious attitude.”
France’s Macron says Europe is facing the ‘brain death of NATO’
French President Emmanuel Macron has warned Europe is facing the “brain death of NATO,” caused by American indifference to the transatlantic alliance.
Macron told the Economist in an article published Thursday that Europe can no longer rely on the United States to defend NATO allies.
His blunt comments come after the Trump Administration pulled U.S. forces out of northern Syria last month, in a move that dismayed European NATO members.
The abrupt withdrawal — seemingly without warning to Paris — left U.S. allies, the Syrian Kurds, open to a Turkish offensive in the region.
— From wire reports