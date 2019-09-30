19 pregnant women rescued from alleged baby traffickers in Nigeria, police say
Nineteen pregnant teens and women were rescued as Nigerian police busted a suspected child trafficking ring planning to sell babies, a police spokesman told CNN on Monday.
The victims, ranging in age from 15 to 28, were found in different locations in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, in a police raid earlier this month, police said.
Two women accused of operating homes where the victims were found have been arrested on suspicion of selling babies, and investigators are searching for a prime suspect in the case, Lagos police spokesman Bala Elkana said.
Four children also were freed in the raid, police said. The captors also are accused of planning to sell these children; investigators still are trying to determine where these children came from, police said.
Fatal fire at packed refugee camp sparks riots among residents
At least one person died in a fire that broke out at the overcrowded Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on Sunday, leading to rioting among its inhabitants and clashes with police.
Greek police spokesperson Lieutenant Theodoros Chronopolos confirmed the death of a woman, adding that “violence towards police erupted” after those living in the camp learned the news.
There has been some discrepancy in the reported death toll. The United Nations’ refugee agency reported that a woman and child were killed in the blaze.
The skirmishes with authorities that followed injured four police officers and a firefighter, police said, while the Greek Ministry of Health said that 17 people were hospitalized with minor injuries and breathing problems.
Mohammed bin Salman denies involvement in Khashoggi killing but blames Saudi officials
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman denied any personal involvement in the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi but took full responsibility as the country’s leader during a CBS “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday night.
“This was a heinous crime,” he said in the interview. “But I take full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia, especially since it was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government.”
Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, was killed and dismembered after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the incident, but Saudi officials later claimed a group of rogue operators — many of whom belong to the Saudi crown prince’s inner circle — were responsible for the journalist’s death.
Bin Salman said he takes responsibility for the crime because it was “committed against a Saudi citizen by officials working for the Saudi government” and “as a leader I must take responsibility.”
— From wire reports