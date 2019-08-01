A rare first edition Harry Potter book with two typos just sold for $34,500 at auction
It didn’t seem like an auspicious purchase at the time: a discarded library book bought for about $1.20 at a rummage sale, one of a handful picked up to read on vacation.
Except the book happened to be a first edition of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (titled “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in the U.S.), one of only 500 to ever exist and distinguished by its two typos.
And on Tuesday, it sold for $34,500 at auction.
Bought about 20 years ago, the book languished half-forgotten in a closet until its owner, who wants to remain anonymous, decided to raise money to fund a new bathroom. She invited Jim Spencer, a rare books expert at Hansons Auctioneers in Staffordshire, England, to value three boxes of books — one of which contained, in Spencer’s words, the “holy grail of Harry Potter books.”
Thousands trapped in Syrian desert settlementShukri Shehab and his wife have not slept in two nights. Their three-week-old granddaughter will not stop crying. She needs simple medicine for bloating, Shehab says, but it is nearly impossible for them to find.
Shehab lives in Rukban, an informal settlement for Syria‘s displaced people in a U.S.-protected zone in southern Syria, roughly 10 miles away from an American military base. Shehab has been communicating with CNN over the last four months.
For more than 1,200 days, Shehab says he and his family have lived in this cluster of shelters sprinkled along a stretch of desert on the Syrian-Jordanian border. Activists dubbed it the “Triangle of Death.” The United Nations called conditions “desperate,” “catastrophic” and “no place for a child.”
Today, nearly 25,000 people are “trapped ... languishing in a wasteland,” Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro, Chair of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, told the UN Human Rights Council earlier this month.
Mysterious heat spot in Korean border river turns out to be defector
Around midnight on Thursday, a South Korean thermal observation device identified a mysterious heat spot floating down the Imjin River on the North Korean border.
Soldiers monitoring the foggy scene thought it was flotsam, perhaps a small ball. It turned out to be a defecting North Korean soldier. “The North Korean soldier came down the river with only his head above the water,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff explained on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Defense.
Defections of soldiers over the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas are rare compared to crossings made by civilians between North Korea and China.
