Jakarta floods leave dozens dead and 60,000 displaced
Severe flooding inJakarta
that’s left swaths of the capital underwater has killed at least 30 people and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes, according to Indonesia’s disaster agency.
Torrential rains have been pounding the greater Jakarta region since New Year’s Eve, causing 62,453 people to be evacuated to temporary shelters, the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management said in a statement Thursday.
Months after failed lunar landing, India reveals plan for third moon mission
India has announced it will make another attempt to land on the moon, following a mission that ended in failure last year.
At a news conference Wednesday, Indian Space Research Organization chairman K. Sivan said that the government has approved a third lunar mission. The mission, named Chandrayaan-3 — which means “moon vehicle” in Sanskrit — will include a new propulsion module, moon lander and rover, Sivan said.
The new equipment would cost around $35 million, with its launcher costing a further $51 million, an ISRO spokesman told CNN Business.
Landmark case in Britain could see vegans get same legal protections as religious peopleA vegan sacked by his employer is bringing a landmark legal case to a British court on Thursday, hoping to change the law to ensure that veganism is considered a protected “philosophical belief” similar to religion.
Jordi Casamitjana, an “ethical vegan,” claims he was dismissed by animal welfare charity League Against Cruel Sports in April 2018 because he informed colleagues that their employer’s pension fund was “being invested in companies that experiment on animals” and non-ethical funds — a claim the charity has rejected.
But before challenging his former employer over his firing, Casamitjana is hoping to force a change to Britain’s Equality Act that would see veganism included as a philosophical belief protected from discrimination.
