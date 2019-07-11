Six dead and dozens injured in Greek storm
A freak storm in northern Greece killed six tourists and left more than 30 others injured Wednesday.
Eyewitness video shows violent winds and rain hitting Halkidiki, an area near Thessaloniki popular with holidaymakers, around 9.45 p.m. local time.
An elderly Czech couple were killed when their caravan was blown over, and two Russians and two Romanians also died, according to CNN affiliate CNN Greece.
The localized storm reportedly only lasted around 10 to 15 minutes.
Other injured people were transferred to local hospitals and one was taken to intensive care, but all of them are in a stable condition, government spokesman Stelios Petsa was reported as saying by CNN Greece.
Chernobyl to become official tourist attraction, Ukraine saysChernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster which resulted in thousands of deaths, is to become an official tourist attraction, Ukraine’s president has announced.
Once at the center of a 1,000-square-mile exclusion zone, Chernobyl has seen a sharp rise in visitors since an HBO mini-series about the tragedy aired earlier this year. And according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, it is now time for a different narrative surrounding the site.
“We must give this territory of Ukraine a new life,” Zelensky said as he signed a decree on Wednesday. “Until now, Chernobyl was a negative part of Ukraine’s brand. It’s time to change it.”
On April 26, 1986, a reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant exploded, forcing a region-wide evacuation and sending radioactive fallout billowing across Europe. While the explosion itself caused around 31 deaths, millions of people were exposed to dangerous radiation levels.
The final death toll as a result of long-term radiation exposure is much disputed. Although the U.N. predicted up to 9,000 related cancer deaths back in 2005, Greenpeace later estimated up to 200,000 fatalities, taking further health problems connected to the disaster into account.
Big Ben marks 160th birthday amid restoration silence
Many people think the name Big Ben has always referred to the tower that looms over the U.K. Houses of Parliament, but they are mistaken.
Big Ben was originally the name of the bell that sits inside the 315-foot Elizabeth Tower, and it turned 160 years old Thursday.
Although it first rang the hour on July 11, 1859, Big Ben has been silent since the Elizabeth Tower restoration project started in 2017, according to a press release from Parliament.
Work is now at its halfway point, and the most extensive conservation program ever carried out on the tower is expected to finish in 2021.
