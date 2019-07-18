Suspected arson attack on Kyoto animation studio leaves 33 dead
At least 33 people have died and 35 injured in a suspected arson attack at a renowned animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday, according to police.
Police said the victims of the Kyoto Animation Co. building fire included 12 men, 20 women and another individual whose gender was unknown.
A Kyoto prefectural police spokesperson said a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the attack also had a backpack containing several knives. The suspect poured what appeared to be gasoline around the studio and set it on fire. According to a witness that spoke with the police, the suspect shouted “Die!” when spilling the liquid at the building’s ground floor.
The suspect is currently in hospital with serious burn injuries and police do not expect to be able to question him on Thursday.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tweeted that he was left speechless at the “gruesomeness of the crime,” and offered condolences to victims.
Cambodia to send plastic waste back to the U.S. and Canada
Cambodia has become the latest Asian country to reject shipments of waste sent to its shores by Western companies for processing.
Cambodian officials announced Wednesday that they were sending 1,600 tonnes of trash back to their source — the United States and Canada.
A total of 83 shipping containers of plastic waste were found on Tuesday at the major southwestern port of Sihanoukville, said Neth Pheaktra, Secretary of State and Spokesman to the Ministry of Environment.
The containers, opened by customs and excise officials, were labeled as “recyclable products” with no labels of plastic waste, said Pheaktra.
The customs ministry is now conducting an investigation into how the containers ended up in Cambodia, and which companies or groups are behind the import. If discovered, they would be fined and brought to court, Pheaktra said.
“Cambodia is not a dustbin where foreign countries can dispose of out-of-date e-waste, and the government also opposes any import of plastic waste and lubricants to be recycled in this country,” said Pheaktra.
227 dead after floods devastate South Asia
At least 227 people have died since flash floods ravaged swathes of South Asia over the weekend, officials said Thursday.
Flooding and landslides, triggered by torrential monsoon rains, have swept across India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, leaving devastation in each country.
The northeastern Indian states of Bihar and Assam were hit particularly hard. The death toll has risen to 67 in Bihar and 10 in Assam, with more than 10.3 million people affected in total, according to the states’ disaster management authorities.
— From wire reports