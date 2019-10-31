Iraq’s prime minister agrees to resign, president says, after weeks of protests
Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi has agreed to resign after weeks ofanti-government protests
that led to hundreds of casualties, Iraq’s president announced Thursday.
In a televised speech to the nation on Iraq’s Al-Iraqiya TV, President Barham Salih said Abdul Mahdi had agreed to step down on the condition that a successor is agreed to replace him.
“The prime minister has agreed to resign,” Salih said, adding that Abdul Mahdi had asked “political blocs to reach an acceptable alternative” in order “to prevent a vacuum.”
One of Iraq’s leading Shiite clerics and most powerful politicians, Muqtada al-Sadr, had called on other parties Tuesday to back his push for a no-confidence vote in Abdul Mahdi.
The protests, which have gripped parts of Iraq for the past month, were sparked by longstanding complaints over unemployment, government corruption, and a lack of basic services — such as electricity and clean water.
70 dead after gas cylinder explosion on Pakistan train
At least 70 people were killed and 30 more injured in a fire that engulfed a train in Pakistan on Thursday morning, after a gas canister that passengers were using to prepare breakfast exploded.
The train was passing through the town of Rahim Yar Khan, in the south of Punjab province, when a stove blew up, causing a fire which spread through the train, according to local police officer Amir Taimoor.
Nadeem Zia, the medical supervisor of District Headquarters Hospital in Liaquatpur, a city in Rahim Yar Khan district, confirmed the death toll.
An army helicopter was flown to the site from the city Multan to evacuate those who were critically injured, according to the ISPR, a media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces.
North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles, South Korea saysNorth Korea fired two “unidentified projectiles” into the waters between South Korea and Japan on Thursday afternoon, the South Korean government said in a statement.
It is unclear what exactly was launched, but South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military “is maintaining its readiness by monitoring relevant movements in preparation for further launches.”
Japan’s Coast Guard said in a statement “it appears that North Korea has launched a missile” and advised ships to avoid the area.
If confirmed as a missile test, it would be the first by Pyongyang in nearly a month. The country said it tested a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile on October 2. Experts voiced concern over that event because it was the first missile test by North Korea in some time that didn’t involve a shorter-range weapon.
— From wire reports