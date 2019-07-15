Floods and landslides kill at least 88 people in Nepal and India
At least 88 people have died and tens of thousands have been displaced after torrential monsoon rains triggered floods and landslides across Nepal and parts of South Asia.
At least 64 people have died in Nepal, with a further 31 people identified as missing and more than 2,500 rescued, the country’s Ministry of Home Affairs said Monday morning. Search and rescue efforts have been stepped up, with multiple federal agencies, the Nepalese Army, and paramilitary forces mobilized.
In neighboring India, 14 people have died on the northeastern state of Bihar, which lies on the India-Nepal border. The death toll there is “bound to increase,” said Pratyaya Amrit, a senior official at the Bihar Disaster Management Department, as flood waters retreat and reveal the true extent of the damage.
A total of 19.6 million people across 12 districts have been affected by the flash floods, Amrit added. About 46,000 people in Bihar have been shifted to temporary shelters, and national and state disaster relief teams have deployed in the region.
Amazon workers go on strike in Germany as Prime Day begins
Workers at Amazon facilities in Germany have gone on strike in a protest over pay and working conditions as Prime Day gets underway.
The strikes, held under the slogan “No more discount on our incomes”, started Sunday night at Amazon sites in Werne, Rheinberg, Leipzig, Graben, Koblenz and Bad Hersfeld, German union Verdi said in a statement.
The protests were expected to continue. They are being held to coincide with Amazon Prime Day — a discount event held on Monday and Tuesday for Amazon Prime customers.
“While Amazon throws huge discounts to its customers on Prime Day, employees lack a living wage,” said Verdi retail specialist Orhan Akman.
A spokesman for the union told CNN Business that more than 2,000 people had participated in the strike.
Turing, WII code-breaker castrated for being gay, is new face of £50 note
Alan Turing, a crack code-breaker and visionary mathematician who was convicted under Victorian-era homophobic laws, will be the face of Britain’s new £50 note.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney announced Monday that Turing, who killed himself in 1954 after he was subjected to chemical castration, will appear on the new polymer note by the end of 2021.
In a statement, Carney lauded the Englishman as an “outstanding mathematician” and “a giant on whose shoulders so many now stand.”
“As the father of computer science and artificial intelligence, as well as war hero, Alan Turing’s contributions were far ranging and path breaking,” the central banker said.
Turing received a royal pardon in 2014.
— From wire reports