South African police arrest 560 foreigners in controversial raid
Nearly 600 foreigners were arrested in a police raid on a business district in Johannesburg, South Africa, police and government officials said Thursday.
The operation involving immigration officials and customs in the commercial hub on Wednesday was to rid the area of counterfeit businesses and crime, South African Police Service said.
“Over 560 undocumented foreign nationals were taken in for processing,” South Africa police said in the statement and added that authorities would check their immigration status and criminal records.
The raid comes barely a week after police officers clashed with traders when they tried to seize counterfeit products in the area. Though many people have commended the police efforts, some said it could spark xenophobic attacks.
Change food production and stop abusing land, climate report warns
Humans have damaged around a quarter of ice-free land on Earth, United Nations scientists warned in a major report Thursday, stressing that further degradation must be stopped to prevent catastrophic global warming.
The warning comes almost a year after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded in a landmark report that we only have until 2030 to drastically reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and prevent the planet from reaching the crucial threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
“We humans affect more than 70% of ice-free land, a quarter of this land is degraded. The way we produce food and what we eat contributes to the loss of natural ecosystems and declining biodiversity,” said Valérie Masson-Delmotte, co-chair of the IPCC.
Suspects in Canada killings believed dead, but motives a mystery
A manhunt for two suspects in a series of killings in remote northern Canada appears to have ended with the discovery of the fugitives’ bodies, police say.
The search for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, gripped the world for weeks after they allegedly killed a North Carolina woman and her Australian boyfriend.
Chynna Deese, 24, and her boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, 23, were found shot dead on a remote highway in northern British Columbia on July 15.
As police searched for clues on the killers and panicked residents shuttered their homes, the body of University of British Columbia professor Leonard Dyck was discovered four days later in northern British Columbia, a few hundred miles away from the first crime scene.
On Wednesday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that it believes the suspects’ bodies have been found in northern Manitoba.
“The search is over,” it said.
Investigators will be looking at how and why the suspects would have come across the three who were killed.
