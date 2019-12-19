Vladimir Putin says Trump was impeached for ‘made-up reasons’
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual news conference Thursday that President Donald Trump’s impeachment was based on “made-up reasons,” and expressed doubts that Trump will be removed from power.
The House of Representatives voted almost exactly along party lines Wednesday to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump was the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, and he now faces a trial in the Senate.
“Regarding the continuation of our dialogue till the end of Trump’s presidency, you make it sound as if it’s already coming to an end,” Putin said answering a question about whether Russia has a strategy for continuing the dialogue with the U.S. until the end of Trump’s presidency.
“I actually really doubt that it is ending, it still has to go through Senate where as far as I know the Republicans hold the majority so it’s unlikely they will want to remove the representative of their party for some made-up reasons.”
Canadian researcher built microscopic ‘gingerbread’ house
Travis Casagrande’s gingerbread house is outfitted with a wreath, a snow-capped roof and, of course, a Christmas tree. But you probably couldn’t see all that without a microscope.
That’s because Casagrande, a research associate at McMaster University in Ontario, built a gingerbread house he said is just one-tenth of a hair long — and 20,000 times smaller than the average store-bought cookie home.
It’s a festive, if minuscule, display of ingenuity. Casagrande told CNN he hopes it sparks “scientific curiosity” in people who’d never thought about electron microscopy before.
Casagrande used an ion beam microscope to blast four walls and a roof out of silicon. He even delicately etched in a door, windows and the logos for the university and its Canadian Centre for Electron Microscopy, where he constructed the wee model.
Widespread protests across India despite public gatherings ban
Protests went ahead across at least 15 cities across India Thursday despite strict bans on public gatherings in several areas, raising the possibility of further violence and arrests.
Public anger over a controversial new citizenship law considered by many to be discriminatory against Muslims continues to build across the country, with marches and rallies taking place across major cities such as the capital New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai.
On Thursday, telecoms company Vodafone India tweeted that its services had been suspended in several parts of New Delhi “as per the directive received from the government.” It comes amid reports in multiple local media outlets that the government ordered the suspension of mobile and data services in parts of the capital as protests got underway.
— From wire reports