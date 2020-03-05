Turkey and Russia announce ceasefire in northwest Syria
Turkey and Russia announced a ceasefire in Idlib, Syria’s last opposition enclave on Thursday, agreeing to establish a security corridor with joint patrols.
The announcement came after a nearly six hour long meeting between the two countries’ leaders in Moscow. The ceasefire begins at midnight local time and freezes an advance by the Syrian government that has triggered a humanitarian crisis.
The security corridor will be 3.7 miles to the north and to the south of the strategic M4 highway running through Idlib province. Turkey and Russia will begin carrying out joint patrols along the highway on March 15.
Koalas face threat of extinction after Australia bushfires, report finds
Following the devastating bushfires in Australia, there is now a significant and immediate threat of extinction to the koala population, according to a new report.
A minimum of 5,000 koalas are estimated to have died, according to the report released Wednesday by the global conservation group International Fund for Animal Welfare. That’s nearly 12% of the animal’s population in New South Wales.
These estimates are an intentionally conservative calculations, IFAW Wildlife Campaigner Josey Sharrad told CNN in an email. The actual number is likely to be much higher.
“Koalas are particularly vulnerable to bushfires as they are slow moving and live in eucalyptus trees that burn quickly and intensely,” Sharrad said.
— From wire reports
