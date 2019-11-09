European leaders gathered in Berlin on Saturday to mark 30 years since the fall of the wall that divided East and West Berlin, where German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Europe to defend democracy and freedom.
Leaders from Central and Eastern Europe gathered in the German capital to celebrate the pivotal moment in history that marked the end of communism and the reunification of the country.
A number of events took place across the city, which included the commemoration ceremony at the Berlin Wall Memorial that leaders attended.
During the commemoration, Merkel said European values must not be taken for granted.
“The values that Europe is based on — freedom, democracy, equality, rule of law, human rights — these are not to be taken for granted,” Merkel said. “We always have to defend them.
5 killed, 300 injured as earthquake hits northwestern IranAt least five people have been killed and 330 others injured after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Friday, Iranian state-run Press TV reported.
Press TV said emergency and evaluation teams are operating and Red Crescent teams have been dispatched to the area.
The tremor struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time in Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province and there have been more than 50 aftershocks, Press TV said. It added that buildings in the area have been destroyed.
The quake had a shallow depth of almost 5 miles according to the University of Tehran Seismological Center, as cited by Iranian state media.
Initial reports said three small villages in the area were destroyed in the quake, semi-official FARS news reported.
Iran sits on a major fault line between the Arabian and Eurasian plates and has experienced many earthquakes in the past. The deadliest this century occurred in 2003 when a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the southeastern city of Bam, killing some 26,000 people.
Brazil’s former President Lula released from prison
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was released from prison on Friday, a year and a half after he was sentenced to 12 years on corruption and money laundering charges.
The two-time president known simply as Lula emerged from the jail in Curitiba to greet supporters and journalists gathered outside. A large crowd of supporters awaited him with red flags and “Lula Free” signs.
His early release was made possible by a Supreme Court decision on Thursday night that determined defendants can remain free until they have exhausted all appeals.
Despite being in jail, he was one of the top candidates to run against President Jair Bolsonaro and had been leading the polls until a judge annulled his eligibility to run.
— From wire reports