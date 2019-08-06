Indian parliament votes to change Kashmir’s status, give New Delhi more control
India’s parliament has voted to reorganize and reclassify the state of Jammu and Kashmir, a far-reaching and highly contentious move that will give the government in New Delhi greater authority over the disputed Muslim-majority region.
The bill — passed by the lower house of parliament, the Lok Sabha, on Tuesday — will change Jammu and Kashmir’s administrative status from a state to a union territory. In the Indian system, state governments retain significant authority over local matters, but New Delhi has more of a say in the affairs of a union territory.
According to Om Birla, speaker of the lower house, the bill was passed by a digital vote with 370 members in favor and 70 against it.
The remote mountainous region of Ladakh, currently part of Jammu and Kashmir, will also be separated and turned into a standalone union territory, the government said.
The upper house of India’s parliament — the Rajya Sabha — passed the bill on Monday. It will now need to be signed into law by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, though it could face legal challenges in the future.
UK seizes nearly $50m worth of heroin, one of its largest busts ever
In one of the largest ever seizures of heroin in U.K .history, British law enforcement have seized $48.7 million worth of the drug after an international operation, the country’s National Crime Agency said Tuesday.
Officers from the Border Force and the NCA acted Friday on intelligence that identified a suspicious vessel in Felixstowe, England, the agency said.
Inside, officers uncovered a container with approximately 398 kilograms of heroin, concealed under a load of towels and bathrobes.
Two arrests have been made by Dutch Police. A man from Bromsgrove, U.K., has also been arrested.
Italian architect Stefano Boeri unveils plans for Africa’s first “vertical forest”
Home to the ancient pyramids, Egypt is no stranger to architectural innovation. So it is no surprise that it is set to become the first African nation to host a “vertical forest.”
Italian architect Stefano Boeri has unveiled plans for three cube-shaped vertical forest apartment blocks for Egypt’s new administrative capital, currently being built in the desert 30 miles east of Cairo.
Each of the three will measure 98ft by 98ft, and rise seven storys high. Boeri estimates that the trio, designed for property developer Misr Italia Properties, will hold 350 trees and 14,000 shrubs of over 100 species overall.
According to Boeri’s website, the vertical forest scheme is a “project for the environmental survival of contemporary cities” designed to promote the “coexistence of architecture and nature in urban areas”.
