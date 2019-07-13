Death toll in Somalia hotel attack rises to 26
At least 26 people were killed and a further 56 injured in Friday’s terror attack at a hotel in Kismayo, Somalia, Jubaland state president Ahmed Madobe said Saturday morning.
Colonel Salah Osman, a police officer who was part of the rescue operation on Friday night, told CNN that the attack began when a car bomb exploded in a suicide blast at the gate of the Asasey, a heavily fortified hotel 500 km south of the capital Mogadishu. An assault team of four attackers then entered the premises and battled with Jubaland’s security forces for 12 hours.
The attackers were shot dead during the fighting inside the hotel, Osman said, while the car bomber died when the explosives were detonated.
Among the dead were three Kenyans, three Tanzanians, two Americans, one Canadian and one Briton, Madobe said.
A candidate for the regional presidency, tribal elders and journalists were also killed, Mahad Abdia said. The attack occurred as local officials met inside the hotel ahead of a regional election in August. Dozens were rescued.
Hong Kong police pepper spray protesters at the Chinese borderHong Kong police used pepper spray on demonstrators Saturday afternoon in the latest of a series of impassioned protests, originally sparked by a controversial extradition bill, CNN affiliate i-Cable News reported.
According to i-Cable, protesters against the practice of parallel trading confronted a group of traders in Sheung Shui who buy goods in Hong Kong to sell in China. Police used pepper spray to end the confrontation, after which small scuffles broke out between protesters and police.
In a video posted on social media, Senior Superintendent Kong Wing-cheung of the Hong Kong police public relations department said the protest had now ended, and called on demonstrators to leave the area.
“Police discovered there was a confrontation among protesters. However, when the police intervened, a few individual protesters tried to push the police,” Kong said.
A Dutch runner breaks the 23-year-old record for the women’s mile
The women’s world record in the mile run, which has stood for 23 years, finally fell on Friday.
The Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan broke the record Friday night at the Monaco Diamond League with a time of 4:12.33.
Hassan took the lead with 600 meters remaining in the race and did not look back. The next closest runner was Great Britain’s Laura Weightman, with a time of 4:17.60.
Russia’s Svetlana Masterkova set the world record in 1996 with 4:12.56.
“I knew I could run fast but the first 800 was a bit slow, so after that I wasn’t thinking it would be a world record,” Hassan said in a statement from the International Association of Athletics Federations. “When I crossed the line I was so surprised.”
