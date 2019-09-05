In Hurricane Dorian’s wake, over 100 people rescued in Bahamas
At least 100 survivors ofHurricane Dorian
have been rescued in the Bahamas’ northern islands, as international teams sent small planes and helicopters to reach the stranded and feed the displaced.
“Our emergent priority is to get the critically wounded out and help the government of the Bahamas get the infrastructure back up so it’s safe, sanitary and livable — at least on a temporary basis — for those folks,” Capt. James Passarelli, chief of staff of the U.S. Coast Guard’s 7th District, told CNN on Thursday.
Teams from Los Angeles and Fairfax, Virginia, are also helping survivors on the hard-hit Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama, the U.S. Agency for International Development said.
Explosion at Indian firecracker factory kills 23 people
Twenty-three people were killed and 14 others injured in a large explosion at a firecracker factory Wednesday in northern India, police said.
The blast, which took place in Gurdaspur in the northern state of Punjab, gutted a building that was being used to manufacture firecrackers in a residential part of the city.
The explosion and ensuing blaze was so fierce that it led to the collapse of the factory building, said inspector general Surinderpal Singh Parmar.
“We are trying to figure out the cause. Police, firefighters and disaster management personnel are at the site looking for any extra bodies in the debris,” Parmar said Wednesday.
Singh said the blast was so strong that it shattered the windows and collapsed some walls of nearby buildings. A few pedestrians in the area at the time of explosion were also injured, said Parmar.
Spain is the world’s best country to visit in 2019, according to World Economic Forum
It has more than 3,000 miles of coastline, and no fewer than 48 UNESCO World Heritage sites. Now, Spain has been declared the best country in the world to visit.
For the third year running, it slid in just above France in the 2019 Travel & Tourism Competitive Report by the World Economic Forum, the Swiss-based organization that annually gathers the global elite to discuss major issues.
And with major travel draws such as Barcelona and its La Sagrada Família basilica, Madrid and its famous Prado art museum and the Costa del Sol with warm, inviting beaches, it’s easy to see why Spain is the global favorite.
Germany’s third place ranking — above Italy, Japan and the United States — may surprise some. But the destinations are ranked by “travel readiness” at what the WEF calls a “tipping point” for the travel industry. The 90-strong criteria included infrastructure, safety and sustainable travel initiatives. Culture, accommodation and value for money were also taken into account.
— From wire reports