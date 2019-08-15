Israel bars Democratic congresswomen from entering country
Israel announced Thursday it was barring the entry of two U.S. congresswomen after Donald Trump encouraged the move, a remarkable step both by the U.S. president and his ally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Deputy foreign minister Tzipi Hotovely told CNN on Thursday of Israel’s decision to ban Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from entering the country. The announcement came shortly after Trump said Israel would be showing “great weakness” by allowing them to enter the country.
“The plan of the two Congresswomen is only to damage Israel and to foment against Israel,” Netanyahu said in a statement following the decision.
Israel’s decision to deny entry to the two freshmen congresswomen amounted to a reversal of a position taken last month when Israeli Ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, said the two would be allowed to visit Israel and the Palestinian territories.
Gibraltar defies US and releases seized Iranian tanker Grace 1A seized oil tanker at the center of a standoff between the UK and Iran is free to set sail, despite eleventh-hour efforts by the United States to halt the move to release it.
The Supreme Court in the British territory of Gibraltar approved the release of the Grace 1, which was seized off the country’s coast by authorities last month, after officials said they no longer wished to detain it.
Gibraltar said it had received assurances from Iran and the owners of the oil that, were the tanker to be released, its cargo would not be taken to Syria, which would be in breach of European Union sanctions.
The ship was seized six weeks ago as it passed through Gibraltar’s territorial waters. Two weeks later, Iran seized a British ship in the Gulf, in what was widely regarded as a tit-for-tat operation.
Russian jet crash-lands near Moscow after striking flock of gulls
A Russian passenger jet flew into a flock of birds then crash-landed in a cornfield just outside a Moscow airport Thursday, according to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency.
The Ural Airlines Airbus A321 was carrying 226 passengers and a crew of seven from Moscow’s Zhukovsky airport to Simferopol — a city on the Crimean Peninsula — when it ran into trouble.
Shortly after takeoff, the plane “collided with a flock of gulls,” according a statement from the agency.
Some of the birds were sucked into its engines, it added.
The emergency landing took place in a field less than a mile away from the airport’s runway.
Videos posted to social media show the passengers of flight U6178 evacuating from the plane and making a path through the field.
— From wire reports