China’s Urumqi to ease Covid lockdown amid public anger over deadly fire
Chinese authorities said Saturday they would ease a months-long Covid lockdown in the country’s far western region of Xinjiang “in stages”, following protests over a deadly fire at an apartment building in the regional capital of Urumqi.
At least 10 people were killed and nine injured when the fire broke out on Thursday, according to the local fire department, and public anger over the tragedy has grown with the emergence of video footage that appears to show lockdown measures delaying firefighters from accessing the scene and reaching victims.
One video that was widely circulating on Chinese social media on Friday evening shows a large group of people marching to a government building in Urumqi and chanting “end lockdowns,” while another shows some residents breaking through lockdown barriers and quarreling with officials.
The city, with a population of close to 4 million people, has been under a strict lockdown since August, yet despite the measures its daily Covid infections continue to hover around 100.
Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, local government officials promised they would ease lockdown measures in neighborhoods categorized as “low risk” by authorities “in stages.”
Residents in these areas will be allowed to leave their buildings in staggered periods of a day, but they won’t be allowed to leave their residential compounds until all compounds in the neighborhood are categorized as “low risk” areas.
Indian police arrest suspect in Australia’s Toyah Cordingley murder case
Indian police have arrested a man in New Delhi in connection with the murder of an Australian woman found dead on a beach in 2018 — ending a four-year international manhunt for her suspected killer.
The body of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley was discovered on a beach in the northern Australian town of Cairns in 2018.
In a statement issued on Friday, Indian police announced the arrest of Rajwinder Singh, 38 — an Australian citizen of Indian origin.
The announcement comes after Queensland state police earlier this month announced a reward of 1 million Australian dollars ($675,100) for anyone with information that would lead to Singh’s arrest.
Authorities allege Singh fled Australia for India two days after Cordingley’s body was found. Prior to his arrest he was believed to be hiding out in the state of Punjab.
Following his arrest, Queensland police said they had been working closely with Indian authorities to “pursue justice for Cordingley and her family.”
But they added that there was no set timeline for Singh to be returned to Australia as he must first face trial in India.
Cordingley’s murder prompted a global operation to capture Singh, involving the Australian Federal Police, Queensland state police, Indian police and Interpol.
