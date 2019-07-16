The Hawks still need a point guard.
With two open roster spots plus a two-way contract available, the Hawks have a couple more moves to make. Jaylen Adams was waived on Saturday after he spent last season with the Hawks, first on a two-way and then a standard contract. He was released before his contract became guaranteed.
General manager Travis Schlenk said he wants to add a veteran to the roster and fill the two-way spot. His staff continues to search for candidates for both positions. The Hawks intend to keep one roster spot open for flexibility during the season. So expect two more moves before the offseason ends.
Back to the point guard position. I have been monitoring the available free agent point guards. Behind Trae Young, the Hawks have only Evan Turner who can play backup point guard. Perhaps DeAndre Bembry could handle some of the duties. On the market, Jeremy Lin is available. Shelvin Mack is available. Jerryd Bayless is available. I'm not sure any of those player fit the role the Hawk have in mind for the position.
One player who might make some sense for the Hawks is Chasson Randle.
Randle, 26, played last season with the Wizards. He averaged 5.5 points, 2.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 15.2 minutes over 49 games. He saw increased time toward the end of the season but was not extended a qualifying offer. The 6-foot-2 spent the 2017-18 season with Real Madrid. In his rookie season, after playing at Stanford, Randle played for the 76ers and Knicks and averaged 5.3 points, 1.3 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 11.5 minutes in 26 games.
Here is why Randle may make sense for the Hawks:
1. He can shoot the 3-pointer. Randle shot 34 percent in 2016-17 and 40 percent last season from long range.
2. He has played well against the Hawks in the past. In three appearances last season, he had two seven-point games, two three-assist games and one three-steal game in reserve minutes.
3. Schlenk has some familiarity with Randle, who was on the Warriors Summer League team in 2015. Schlenk was an assistant GM at the time.