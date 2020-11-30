ALBANY -- The Albany Area YMCA is encouraging those who long to cool off in a refreshing southwest Georgia body of water on a hot summer day but don't know how to swim to beat the spring/summer rush and sign up for swim lessons now.
Trained instructors at the Y are now offering lessons for swimmers ages 6 months to adult. Private, semi-private and group lessons are available.
For persons who sign up for private lessons, six sessions will be offered with a flexible schedule. Cost is $100 for members and $130 for non-members.
Interested future swimmers can sign register for the lessons at albanyareaymca.com/swim-lessons, in person at the Y's 1701 Gillionville Road offices or by calling (229) 436-0531.
All lessons are taught under COVID-19 safety precautions, including contact-free lessons.
Non-swimmers who cannot touch the bottom of the shallow end of the pool must have a parent in the water.
