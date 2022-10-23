BOSTON, Ga. — For the people of Thomas County and southwest Georgia, it’s that run up in Massachusetts that’s the “other” Boston Marathon.
The tradition that is the Boston Mini-Marathon and Festival will be held for the 43rd time Saturday in this small Thomas County community some 46 miles southeast of Albany. The premier south Georgia festival offers traditional fall festival events, the famed 13.1-mile run, plus new features.
The day begins early with vendor check-in at the information booth in front of Synovus Bank on Jefferson Street. Music will fill the air as race/walk participants begin to line up. Runners from across the south participate in the race, which covers a wheel-measured, sanctioned course through the pastoral countryside.
After the presentation of the “Star Spangled Banner,” the signal sounds at 8 a.m., sending the runners off to complete the 13.1-mile course. Runners participating in a new 5K run event follow at 8:15 a.m. Participants in the 5K walk leave at 8:45 a.m.
“Registration is brisk and competition is keen,” Race Director Brad Johnson said. “Register early to assure receiving a packet with our T-shirt on race day. You can add another great T-shirt design to your collection. Winners are recognized in an awards ceremony in Watt Park at 11 a.m.”
Runners may register directly at runsignup.com, get a form from the www.bostonga.com website, or call (229) 221-8092.
The tantalizing aromas of barbecue, blooming onions, fried fish, funnel cakes, and other festival fare will fill the air as the food court opens at 9 a.m. Surrounded by the arts/crafts vendors, festivalgoers can satisfy their taste buds and shop from a wide array of arts/crafts and specialty items. Participants are encouraged to bring their Christmas lists because they are sure to find unique gift items.
In addition to the food court, local restaurants will be open serving their specialties, and downtown shops and boutiques invite everyone to come in.
“Pre-register today,” Hannah Evans, who is organizing the vendors, said. “Go to our website — www.bostonga.com/events — check us on Facebook (Boston Mini-Marathon and Festival or Boston Community Center), get brochures from local businesses or you may contact me at (229) 498-1146. I will be glad to mail a brochure or talk with you.”
At 10 a.m., the much-anticipated Bed Race event begins. A new event for this festival, the Hope to Dream nonprofit, sponsored by Ashley Furniture and 1915 South, has donated 125,000 beds to support children in need. The theme of this competition is “Bedtime Stories.” Registration is $75 per team with proceeds used to provide books for children in the Boston community.
Teams in the bed race will compete for Boston Road Runner (fastest time), Boston Spirit Award (most creative bed design) and Boston Broken Spring Award (What were you thinking?). Winners will be recognized in an awards ceremony at the end of the race. For more information, call Amanda Maxwell at (229) 498-1146 or check our website or look for us on Facebook.
At 10:30 a.m., more competition takes place in Watt Park as children of all ages line up to be judged in their Halloween costumes. To compete, simply come in your costume to Watt Park by 10:30. Carrie Pope is organizing this event, and young and old alike are encouraged to participate in the fun.
“Participants are judged in age groups; the competition is friendly and all participants get prizes,” Pope said.
An awards ceremony at 11 a.m. in Watt Park recognizes the winners from the race/walk events. Johnson will announce winners by age category, each of whom will receive trophies, as well as cash prizes for race winners.
The festival parade begins at 2 p.m. and honors one of Boston’s oldest businesses and a family that has deep roots in the community. Ag-Pro Corporate offices are local and represent decades of Groover family involvement in John Deere brand. Representatives of Ag-Pro will serve as parade marshal. The parade will feature the newly crowned Miss Boston and her court, floats and festival queens from surrounding communities, the Thomas County Central High School Marching Band, Thomas County Central Middle School Band, equestrian units, and many others.
There is no fee to be a part of the parade, but interested persons must pre-register. Forms are available on the website, at local businesses or contact Amanda Maxwell at (229) 498-1146.
Entertainment will be provided throughout the day, including a Kids Karnival featuring free activities such as face painting as well as 911 Safety Education. These activities will be located in the area behind the east side of the 100 block of Main Street.
Sponsored by the Boston Community Club, the 43rd annual Mini-Marathon and Festival promises a day chockfull of activities for the entire family. All proceeds are used for other community events.
Visit Boston’s website, www.bostonga.com, click on events and follow prompts for Mini-Marathon; check the event out on Facebook at Boston Community Club or Boston Mini-Marathon, or call Maxwell at (229) 498-1146 for more information.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.