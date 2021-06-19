BACONTON -- Residents of this small community 28 miles southeast of Albany can get a month of free utilities for simply making their property the talk of the town.
The city of Baconton will kick off its Yard of the Month program in July, and each month's winner will have their utility bill paid by the city.
The Baconton mayor and Council will tour the city each month, looking for the city's best-kept yard. They will select a winner each month based on curb appeal, best use of space and creativity. Citizens can help beautify the city and in the process qualify to win a month of free utilities.
Citizens may win the award only one time each year.
Interested persons should email nominations to cmoore@cityofbacontonga.com, or, for more information, call (229) 787-5511.
