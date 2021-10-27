Bill Walters with Midwest Maintenance Inc. updated members of the Lee County Board of Commissioners on the progress being made on the Tharpe Building restoration project and discussed the windows in the gymnasium and the courthouse annex during the commission's regular meeting Tuesday.
“It’s actually going very well," Walters told the board. "This is the messy stage. … They are doing a good job, and there is nothing that has surprised us to this time. You do have issues; that’s why we’re here. Some of the (masonry) joints are not as deep as when it was originally constructed as we would have like to have seen. But those will be remedied. We are going to pay special attention to the front entrance. That is some incredible brick work. I’d like to make sure when it is done it gives a little back to the craftsmen.”
Walters acknowledged that there were some questions about the color of the brickwork and reassured the board that his company is working to match the original brick and mortar color as closely and historically as possible. Leakage at the courthouse annex is predominately related to the butt joints, and a sealant would probably be a better option than replacement and would last for approximately 10-12 years, he said. An intermediate recommendation was to use a skilled worker to apply the pure silicone sealant.
Cost for wooden replacement windows in the gymnasium could range from $500,000, Walters told the commission. However, a metal window simulating the historical architecture could be possible. A motion was made and carried to continue with the restoration, including window replacement, while Walters' company is on site.
Mike Talley presented the annual stormwater report to the commission.
“We have not received any approval or review on our last three annual reports, Talley said. "So, we will keep doing what we are doing until we hear otherwise.”
In other business, the commission voted to adopt the amendments as offered to the Codes and Ordinances related to the county’s existing solar energy regulations and then voted to adopt the amended ordinance.
