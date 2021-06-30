ALBANY -- Phillip Henry was named Exchange Member of the Year at the Exchange Club of Albany's recent installation banquet.
The award recognizes outstanding service and club activity through participation in recruitment efforts, club leadership positions, major club committees, projects or fundraisers. The award also seeks to recognize individuals who roll up their sleeves to volunteer and have a positive attitude, not only in the club environment, but also in the community, Exchange Club officials said.
Henry has been a member of the Albany Exchange Club for more than 22 years. He is active with the Exchange Club Fair of Southwest Georgia and many of the fundraisers that benefit various nonprofits in the area. Exchange Club officials say Henry is "always willing to help with any repairs and improvements at the fairgrounds but also helps people with many projects. He is a dedicated Exchange member and supports the club's projects of service, including prevention of child abuse, Americanism, youth and community."
The installation of officers was performed by Kathy Mize, the national president for Exchange. The incoming president is Eli Gervero; president-elect is Steve Perrine; vice president is Terry McKay; immediate past president is Jim Smith; secretary, Cody Jolley, and Treasurer, Ray Hinman.
The incoming board members serving a one-year term are Terry Blumbley, Sheryl Giles and Derrell McGee. Two-year term members are Stacey Johnston, Tony Jordan and Keith Land.
After the installation, Mize discussed how Exchange serves the community in many different ways. She emphasized the Exchange Club of Albany is involved in the community and how the club exemplifies what Exchange stands for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.