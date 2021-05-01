ATLANTA — The Georgia Historical Society’s Georgia History Festival Super Museum Sunday will take place this Sunday, when more than 60 historic sites, house museums, art museums, and other points of interest throughout Georgia open their doors to the public, free of charge, offering a variety of in-person and virtual experiences that encourage Georgians to experience the history in our own backyard.
“Whether you decide to participate in one of the unique virtual experiences designed specifically for this event, or visit sites in-person, we hope those who choose to participate enjoy the wonderful cultural institutions our state has to offer,” GHS Market Manager Elyse Butler said. “We encourage attendees to review each participating site’s COVID-19 protocols before planning their visit to ensure the best experience.”
Super Museum Sunday is sponsored by UPS and Savannah Morning News, with additional support from Georgia Power, Delta Air Lines, The Home Depot Foundation, and Gulfstream. For more information and to see a full listing of Super Museum Sunday sites visit georgiahistoryfestival.org.
The Georgia History Festival is the signature K-12 educational program of the Georgia Historical Society, reaching nearly 250,000 students statewide. Beginning with the new school year in September, a variety of public programs, exhibits, events, and educational resources bring history to life for students of all ages and encourage Georgians to explore the richness and diversity of our state’s past. In addition to new virtual programming, the festival includes popular annual events like the Colonial Faire and Muster living-history program held at Wormsloe State Historic Site, Savannah’s Georgia Day Parade, Super Museum Sunday, and the elegant Trustees Gala.
For more information about the Georgia History Festival or Super Museum Sunday, contact GHS Director of Communications Patricia Meagher at (912) 651-2125, ext. 153 or by email at pmeagher@georgiahistory.com.
