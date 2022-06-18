juneteenth0.jpg

Freedom Singer Rutha Harris performs during the Dougherty County Juneteenth celebration near noon Saturday on the courtyard of the Albany-Dougherty County Government Center. Despite record-breaking heat, the county celebration and another held nearby at Riverfront Park by other groups went on as planned.

 Staff Photo: Tara Fletcher

