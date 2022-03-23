BUENA VISTA — When Buena Vista, Georgia, comes up in a casual conversation, one may envision a sleepy, Southern, one-red-light town surrounded by rich, rural farmland.
And that’s not completely wrong. But it’s not completely right either. Because this small town offers big-time entertainment thanks to a historic building being renovated and brought to life as Moon Family Theatre.
It’s not entirely a new phenomenon, as the Moon Family had first brought first-class entertainment to the tiny town decades ago. Now, after a bit of a hiatus, the effort has been renewed by the next generation, which has combined to bring world-class, hall-of-fame performers to town with the development of local talent. It’s turning the one-red-light town into a beacon for lovers of music and the arts, a very welcome development, especially for those who have noticed the decline of many similar small towns.
Mike L. Moon was a self-made entrepreneur who turned his adopted home of Buena Vista into a tourist haven back in the 1990s. In addition to establishing Mooncraft, his international line of knit sportswear made in a local manufacturing warehouse, he founded the National Country Music Museum, the Elvis Presley Collections Museum, the Front Porch Music Hall, the Silver Moon Rodeo Arena, Hidden Canyon Motocross, and last, but certainly not least, the Silver Moon Music Barn. The Silver Moon was on the outskirts of town, had a seating capacity of about 1,500, and hosted performers like George Jones, Conway Twitty, Chubby Checker, Martina McBride, Merle Haggard, Shania Twain, and many more.
When Moon passed away in 2016, his children were inspired to maintain his legacy. Daughter Lynn Moon McAllister, who is leading the latest charge, had a substantial career in country music before starting a family of her own. She wrote and recorded President Jimmy Carter’s campaign song, toured with Vern Gosdin, performed on the Grand Ole Opry alongside Roy Acuff, and performed four seasons at Opryland USA in the early ’80s. Lynn also owned, operated, and directed an extension of the Elvis Presley Museum and TCB Theatre in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Upon the passing of her father, Lynn capitalized on her knowledge and passion for music, picked up where he left off, and opened an after-school music program/performance academy, located “On the Square” for the kids of her community as well as the surrounding counties. Today, Performance Academy provides music instruction for more than 30 enrolled students, includes a student government organization (Performance Academy Council), an annual pageant with titleholder scholarships (Performance Academy Royalty), has started a nonprofit (Performance Academy Scholarship Fund Inc.), and is still growing.
Lynn Moon didn’t stop there. In 2020, she began construction on one of the city blocks on the square in Buena Vista; turning a 1900s old, run-down warehouse into what is now Moon Family Theatre, an upscale 178-seat-capacity theater that hosts live music, comedians, magicians and more. Moon Family Theatre had its first show in May of 2021, which included Performance Academy enrollees, and has been going strong ever since. 2021’s Concert Series included performers like Jimmy Fortune, Karen Morgan, the Ball Brothers, the Martins, Williamson Branch, Rockland Road, Adam Calvert, Matt Cordell, Janelle Arthur and more.
For 2022, Moon Family Theatre is going even bigger. The 2022 Concert Series lineup consists of return artists Jimmy Fortune and the Ball Brothers, with the addition of The Tams, Let’s Hang On (America’s No. 1 Frankie Valli Tribute Show), Comedian Karen Mills, Matt Cordell as Elvis, Twitty & Lynn (Grandchildren of Conway Twitty & Loretta Lynn), Adam Calvert, Jon McLaughlin, and more. Plus, new for 2022, Saturday Jams: $15-$20 cover charge, dance floor, adult beverages, live music, table seating, and concessions (including table ordering and delivery).
Moon Family Productions is making big waves in this sleepy little town. You never know just who might hit the stage next. Check out the 2022 schedule at moonfamilytheatre.com and on their social media pages. For more info you may also call the box office at (229) 649-2028.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.