ALBANY — If you like to take photographs and you’re a music lover as well, here’s a new challenge for you.
During a recent walk, with camera in tow, I noticed how certain scenes reminded me of song lyrics ... a common thing for me. I decided to take some of those photos and share them with the wonderful Albany Herald readers, many of whom are going a little stir crazy after sheltering in place for weeks.
I thought of turning this into some type of contest, but competition tends to take the fun out of something. So I instead decided to share the photos and accompanying lyrics and suggest that those of you who have interests in both subjects might like to do the same.
Now I’m no Ulf Kirchdorfer with a camera (Remember those amazing sheltering-in-place bird photos?), but I am including a couple of my shots to illustrate this idea I had, so to speak.
I will continue to do this periodically — as a notion strikes, as we used to say — and as per usual, I invite readers to share their photo/lyrics as well. If you’re interested in having your photos published, send them — and accompanying lyrics — to me at carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com.
At least it’ll help keep your mind occupied ... one can watch only so many episodes of “Andy Griffith,” “Seinfeld” and “Jerry Springer” before one starts to lose his or her grip on reality.
