TIFTON — Music fans can live the magic of Elvis Presley through a remarkable resemblance and an incredible emulation of voice and style when Travis LeDoyt takes the stage for Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Tift Theater for the Performing Arts in downtown Tifton.
In “A Tribute to Elvis, King of Rock and Roll,” LeDoyt specializes in the early years and captures Elvis in his prime. The dynamic reincarnation in the show offers those who never saw Elvis a chance to experience his timeless music live on stage.
The event is the first of four concerts in the ABAC at the Tift series, which presents original artists and tribute bands representing some of the greatest performers of rock, soul, and rhythm and blues.
The enduring essence of Elvis is at the core of LeDoyt’s tribute to the artist who shaped a generation. LeDoyt was born the same year that Elvis died, so he never had the opportunity to see The King perform in person, but his recreation brings Elvis alive every night.
Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased online at arts.abac.edu or by calling the ABAC Ticket Line at (229) 391-4895. Tickets also will be available at the door on the night of the concert. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Mary Glynn Hendricks is the sponsor for the event.
Other events in the ABAC at the Tift series include the Atlantic City Boys, who will perform the harmonies of the Beach Boys, the Drifters, the Bee Gees, and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on Jan. 20; the 7 Bridges Band with the Ultimate Eagles Tribute on March 10, and Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on March 31.
