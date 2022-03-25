TIFTON — Famous tunes from Broadway shows ranging from “Cats” to “Beauty and The Beast” will fill the air in Howard Auditorium at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at 7 p.m. on April 5 when the final First Tuesday Concert of the season presents “The Songs of Broadway.”
“This is always one of our most popular First Tuesday concerts, and I encourage everyone to get there early,” Susan Roe, Head of the ABAC Fine Arts Department and originator of the First Tuesday Series, said. “The vocal talent we have lined up to be on the stage that night promises to be an unbelievable experience for the audience.”
Now in its 19th season, the First Tuesday Concert Series at ABAC offers concerts on five selected months from October through April. The concerts are open to the public at no charge.
Performers on April 5 will include Kendyl Taunton, a voice major from Adel, with “Send In The Clowns” from “A Little Night Music;” Emilie Andrews, a voice major from Fitzgerald, with “Memory” from “Cats;” Dontavious Bell, a music major from Tifton, with “Bring Him Home” from “Les Miserablés;” Aspen Sloan, a music major from Boston, Ga., with “She Loves Me” from “Vanilla Ice Cream;” Annalisa Illian, a voice major from Moultrie, with “When He Sees Me” from “Waitress;” and Ashton Fulp, a music major from Tifton, singing “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” from “Phantom of the Opera.”
Easton Mayo is a turfgrass major from Tallahassee, Fla., who began studying voice with Roe this semester as he prepared for the Baldwin Players' upcoming musical, “Spitfire Grill.” He will sing “If I Can’t Love Her” from “Beauty and The Beast.” Carra Bell, an ABAC music graduate from Lee County who is now studying general music at Truett McConnell, will sing “Green Finch and Linnet Bird” from “Sweeney Todd.”
Jake Alley, an ABAC and Valdosta State University graduate, who now teaches English and theater at Tift County High School, will sing “This is The Moment” from “Jekyll and Hyde;” and returning to Tifton from graduate studies at Florida State University is Lauren Lever, who will perform “For Good” from “Wicked” with Katelyn Gibson. Natalie Shell, an ABAC and VSU music graduate, will sing “Many A New Day” from “Oklahoma” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from “Carousel.”
Tift County Choral Teacher Kyle Robinson will perform “Forevermore” from “Beauty and The Beast.” Katelyn Payne Gibson and Daniel Gibson will wind up the second half of the concert with “I Think I Got You Beat” from “Shrek the Musical,” while Daniel will also perform “Finishing the Hat” from “Sunday in the Park with George.”
Josh Harrell, an ABAC and VSU music graduate, and Brian Holland, also an ABAC music graduate, will sing the duet “Lilly’s Eyes” from “The Secret Garden.” Holland also will sing “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” from “Les Miserablés.”
Gina Lawhon, a long-time Tift County School System music teacher and church musician, will accompany the vocalists on the piano.
For more information on the First Tuesday Concert, interested persons can contact Roe at sroe@abac.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.