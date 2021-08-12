Food trucks of all shapes and sizes will offer a veritable plethora of culinary delights from 5-9 p.m. Friday at the Country Store at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
TIFTON —
Featured food trucks will include Wilma’s Place, Tee’s Tasty Bites, Billy Boy’s Wings and Barbecue, and the Waffle House, which will be on a cash-only basis.
The Country Store also will be open until 9 p.m., offering hand-dipped ice cream, milk shakes, iced coffee as well as a variety of novelties from days gone by. The Country Store is normally open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays.
The playground at the Country Store, stocked with exciting new playground equipment, will be open for children to enjoy. Fun yard games from giant Jenga to cornhole will also be available for guests of all ages.
Live music by The Way Backs will spice up the evening for visitors. Food Truck Fridays are tentatively scheduled to return on Sept. 10 and Oct. 15. For more information, interested persons can contact the Country Store at (229) 391-5205.
