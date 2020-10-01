TIFTON — Since its establishment in 2016, the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Beekeepers club has been creating a real “buzz” on campus.
ABAC graduate Cade Houston began the club for students who have bees, or for those who were interested in bees and beekeeping. The club hosts guest speakers, mini sessions, and workshops.
Previously students have had hives on campus, and club members are looking forward to getting more hives to offer hands-on learning at meetings. One of more than 60 clubs and organizations on the ABAC campus, the club has 10 members but is seeking more student involvement.
"I joined the ABAC Beekeepers my freshman year because I wanted to learn more about bees since I had my own hives,” Chasity Denmark from Uvalda, current president of the Beekeepers, said. “I kept coming back because the club tailored the meetings to what the members wanted to learn as well as the fact that we heard from experts in the beekeeping industry.”
The club doesn’t just serve ABAC, it serves the community as well. The beekeepers have raised bees and donated them to ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture for the Destination Ag program.
Other club officers include Savannah Eastall of Lilburn, who is vice president; Malaya Bennet of McDonough, who is secretary; Jayma Barnett of Wauchula, Fla., who is treasurer; and Randa Chancey of Patterson, who is club reporter.
The club meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 6 p.m. in Horticulture 106. For more information, interested persons can contact advisor Michael Maw at mmaw@abac.edu.
