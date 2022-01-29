...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/
TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
1 of 2
Christopher Mrofchak will perform at ABAC’s Howard Auditorium on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. as a part of the ABAC First Tuesday Concert Series.
TIFTON — Two critically-acclaimed guitarists will perform as part of the First Tuesday Concert Series at 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Francois Fowler and Christopher Mrofchak will perform a concert filled with pieces from 250 years of global music history in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium.
The duo’s musical performances combine the strengths of professor and former student. Fowler teaches at Youngstown State University in Ohio. Mrofchak is based out of Tallahassee, Fla.
Susan Roe, head of the ABAC Fine Arts Department, created the First Tuesday Concert Series in 2002, and the tradition continues to provide a venue to the arts for the Tifton community. There is no charge for admission.
Next up in the First Tuesday series is the Oconee Chamber Players on March 1, followed by ABAC’s Broadway Stars on April 5.
For more information on the First Tuesday series, interested persons can contact Roe at sroe@abac.edu.
