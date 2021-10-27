Left: Joshua Pifer. Center: Jen Pifer. Right: Mark and Jennifer McQuade, right, and Joshua Pifer and Jen Pifer will perform at the ABAC First Tuesday Concert Series on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium.
TIFTON — The world class talent of two dynamic duos will continue the popular First Tuesday Concert Series at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Mark and Jennifer McQuade and Joshua and Jen Pifer will join forces to present vocal and instrumental solos and duets in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium.
From Valdosta, the group represents hometown roots to the south Georgia area. Both the Pifers and McQuades have many years of experience teaching and performing music. During the performance, they may even present a few surprises that will be sure to entertain the crowd.
Susan Roe, head of the ABAC Fine Arts Department, created the First Tuesday Concert Series in 2002, and the tradition continues to provide a venue to the arts for the Tifton community. As has been the case in the past, there is no charge for admission.
Next up in the First Tuesday series is the Youngstown Guitar Duo on Feb. 1 in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium at 7 p.m. The lineup also includes performances by The Oconee Chamber Players on March 1 and ABAC’s Broadway Stars on April 5.
For more information on the First Tuesday series, interested persons can contact Roe at sroe@abac.edu .
