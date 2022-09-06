TIFTON — Two Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College students recently earned Top 10 finishes in a national Agricultural Communication competition.
Bryce Roland, a senior from Perry, and Emma Richwine, a junior from Bishop, received recognition in the critique and contest event held by the National Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow. The contest featured 528 entries representing 17 schools and included competitions in writing, photography, advertising, broadcasting, and publication skills areas.
Roland placed ninth in the black and white photography division with his photo, “Remember and Honor,” which was taken at Arlington National Cemetery.
“My photo depicted a woman mourning the loss of her husband, a veteran of the U.S. military,” Roland said. “This picture does not do justice to the story and emotions this woman had.”
Richwine placed 10th in the animal photography division with her “Spurring Stallions” entry, which features a pair of wild horses.
“It is a great honor to have placed in this contest,” Richwine said. “I am thrilled that my photo was chosen out of the many that were submitted.”
The National ACT is dedicated to “developing and strengthening agricultural communication students through professional growth opportunities and educational programs.”
The ABAC chapter of ACT included 33 active members in the 2021-22 academic year. For more information on the ABAC chapter, interested students can contact Club Advisor Austin Moore at austin.moore@abac.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.