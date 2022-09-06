TIFTON — Two Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College students recently earned Top 10 finishes in a national Agricultural Communication competition.

Bryce Roland, a senior from Perry, and Emma Richwine, a junior from Bishop, received recognition in the critique and contest event held by the National Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow. The contest featured 528 entries representing 17 schools and included competitions in writing, photography, advertising, broadcasting, and publication skills areas.

