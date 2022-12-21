abac agreement.jpg

ABAC Dean Renata Elad, left, and Micheal Stratton display the signed memorandum of understanding between ABAC and Georgia College and State University.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Graduates from the Stafford School of Business at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will find their pathway to a master’s degree much easier after the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding between ABAC and Georgia College and State University.

Renata Elad, dean of ABAC’s Stafford School of Business, said the agreement will increase educational opportunities for students who want to live, work and study in South Georgia.

Tags