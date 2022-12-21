...A POWERFUL ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL BRING BITTERLY COLD
TEMPERATURES, STRONG WINDS, AND DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS FRIDAY
THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...
Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds, and dangerous wind
chills are expected across southeast Alabama, southwest and south
central Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend.
Temperatures: Temperatures will quickly fall after the front late
Thursday night and Friday morning with a brief hard freeze
possible in southeast Alabama. Afternoon temperatures will be in
the 30s with lows in the teens and 20s Friday through Sunday.
Wind Chills: Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to
40 mph Friday will result in afternoon wind chills in the teens
and 20s. Saturday morning's wind chills will fall into the single
digits and teens area-wide with some spots in southeast Alabama and
southwest Georgia near zero. Wind Chill Advisories will very
likely be needed.
Safety: Prepare now for bitterly cold temperatures. Take time now
to protect exposed outdoor water pipes. Ensure people, pets, and
plants have adequate warmth and shelter. This prolonged period of
near or below freezing temperatures could cause extra stress on
unprotected people, pets, and uninsulated outdoor pipes. If using
portable space heaters, practice fire safety and keep heaters away
from flammables. If traveling away from the area, ensure safety
precautions are taken before leaving town. Continue to monitor
the forecast over the next several days.
Weather Alert
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 17 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures Saturday afternoon will
struggle to get above freezing in many spots. If areas do manage
to rise above freezing Saturday afternoon, it would only be for
a few hours before falling below freezing after sunset Saturday
evening. Another hard freeze is expected again Saturday night
into Sunday morning. This prolonged period of sub-freezing
temperatures may place additional stress on exposed pipes and
present danger to unprotected people and pets.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
ABAC Dean Renata Elad, left, and Micheal Stratton display the signed memorandum of understanding between ABAC and Georgia College and State University.
TIFTON — Graduates from the Stafford School of Business at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will find their pathway to a master’s degree much easier after the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding between ABAC and Georgia College and State University.
Renata Elad, dean of ABAC’s Stafford School of Business, said the agreement will increase educational opportunities for students who want to live, work and study in South Georgia.
“Many alumni move away for graduate school to make themselves more marketable,” Elad said. “However, if they have access to graduate school and are place bound with those marketable skills, it opens up even better opportunities for them within their community, so they don't have to move somewhere else.
“It's a wonderful opportunity for our students. I’m really excited about this program, and the students I have spoken with are just as excited.”
Micheal Stratton, dean of the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology at GCSU, said the agreement waives testing requirements and application fees and permits an early decision for ABAC graduates to enroll in GCSU’s Georgia WebMBA Master of Management Information Systems and MMIS Online Graduate Certificate programs.
“This conversation speaks to what’s important to us: supporting students and citizens in Georgia and creating opportunities for University System of Georgia universities and colleges to collaborate,” Stratton said. “The ability for place-bound students to access our highly-ranked, accredited graduate programs creates a really unique opportunity for students and alumni in that part of Georgia.”
The agreement with ABAC is the most recent of several that develop pathways for students at select Georgia and regional institutions to accelerate their learning and potential earnings by attaining a graduate degree or business certificate at GCSU.
ABAC’s Stafford School of Business currently provides a general business education including logistics, marketing, management, and entrepreneurship. Graduates receive a bachelor of science degree in business.
With this memorandum of understanding, eligible Stafford School graduates applying for admission can waive the GMAT/GRE exam and GCSU application fee, thus accelerating their admission to select graduate programs offered in the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology.
“President (Tracy) Brundage, in her 'First 100 Days' speech, talked about making sure our ABAC programs create pathways of opportunity for our students to enhance their future, either through their career options or through graduate school,” Elad said. “I believe this memorandum of understanding gives them both options at the same time.”
For more information on the agreement, interested students can email Elad at relad@abac.edu.